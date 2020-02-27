Madera man found guilty of attempted rape after twice breaking into the same house

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Madera man was sentenced to life in State prison on Tuesday for breaking into a family home twice with the attempt of rape, according to the Madera County District Attorney Office.

Authorities say on July 5, 2018, Floriberto Monterubio Santiago broke into a 19-year-old woman’s home in Madera through a kitchen window around 5 a.m. while she slept.

The woman’s parents, younger sister, brother, sister-in-law, and niece were also asleep inside the house.

Authorities say that as the woman tried to walk past Santiago to escape her bedroom, he grabbed her by the arm. She pushed him away and called for help while he escaped through her bedroom window.

On July 11, 2018, around 5 a.m., the woman’s 13-year-old sister woke up to Santiago removing the screen to her bedroom window, trying to break into the house again.

The woman told police she called for her parents, who saw Santiago in their backyard. The woman’s parents confronted him outside, where he claimed he was with a Mexican cartel gang and promised to return.

The Madera Police Department later arrested Santiago in his home across the street from the victims’ house, where he was hiding under a bed.

The jury says they found the defendant guilty of one count of assault with intent to commit rape during the commission of residential burglary, two counts of residential burglary, and one count of criminal threats.

