MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After 38 years of service, Madera letter carrier Javier Alcala will clock in for the last time to his job at the United States Postal Service.

Alcala started his postal career in December 1984 at the San Leandro Post Office before transferring to the Madera Post Office in 1987 where he has served much of his career.

Alcala’s career has been marked by many achievements in his decades of service, including his status as a “Million Mile Driver”. This award means that he has driven a million miles delivering mail without even a fender-bender. It is the equivalent of driving 40 times around the world, all without leaving the city limits.

Alcala is grateful that with his job he has been able to provide for his family.

“I was able to buy a home and pay it off. I was able to help my two daughters with their college education,” said Alcala.

Speaking of family, that is just the word Alcala uses to describe his co-workers. Saying that there are people that he will miss as they have been through it all. Including one of his most memorable moments when they threw a big party for him after receiving his U.S. citizenship in 1985.

“I will miss my postal family. They are not just co-workers; they became like family members to me. We went through good times and some bad times,” said Alcala.

Looking ahead to retirement, Alcala is ready to spend his time traveling with his friends and family and plays to take an R.V. tour across the United States, before venturing into Europe.