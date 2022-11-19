MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera juvenile was booked under suspicion of selling drugs and being in possession of a firearm among other things, according to the Madera Police Department.

Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a car speeding through Gateway Drive and Clevland Avenue on Friday night.

Upon investigation, police say they found the driver had no license and to be in possession of a handgun, various types of marijuana vape pens, and narcotics. The amount of drugs on the juvenile led police to believe they were intended to be sold.

As a result of their findings, authorities say the juvenile was booked into the Madera County Juvenile Hall for several charges under suspicion related to possession of an illegal weapon and felony narcotic sales.

The Madera County Police Department notes that many of the illegal firearms they have taken from off the streets are illegally produced and obtained by those prohibited from having them.