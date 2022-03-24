MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student-athlete at Madera High School died in an accident Wednesday morning, according to Madera police officers.

Officers said Roberto Lopez, 19, died in a solo accident on Olive Avenue near Sixth Street in Madera. According to the Madera Police Department, Lopez was a student-athlete at Madera High School who had aspirations of continuing his education at the university level.

A message was sent out Wednesday from Todd Lile, superintendent of schools for the Madera Unified School District saying, in part, “As we mourn the tragic death of our student, we offer sympathy, prayers, and comfort to the family, friends, classmates, teachers, and everyone who loved him and shared in his life.”

“Counselors and psychologists were available to all students, staff, and community members who may have needed assistance,” Lile said in an email to district staff. “There has been so much grief these past few years that we respectfully ask everyone to continue to show extra compassion, kindness, love, concern, and thoughtfulness toward our students and each other as staff members.”