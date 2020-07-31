Madera High football player tests positive for COVID-19

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A student football player at Madera High School tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement sent Thursday by Madera Unified School District.

The school district has not released any information as to whether anyone else at the school may have been exposed.

The player will not be identified due to age and privacy concerns.

Schools in Madera County are among many in the Central Valley starting the year virtually due to coronavirus concerns.

No other information was immediately available.

