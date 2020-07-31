Madera High football player tests positive for COVID-19

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE) – A student football player at Madera High School tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement sent Thursday by Madera Unified School District.

In a statement, School Athletic Director John Fernandez says the exposure took place while the student was away from all athletic workouts.

The exposure and infection took place away from all school activities and facilities as the athletic program was idle from July 18th – July 26th. Madera High School Athletic Director John Fernandez.

In response, the Madera High Athletic Department suspended all scheduled athletic workouts. The player will not be identified due to age and privacy concerns.

Schools in Madera County are among many in the Central Valley starting the year virtually due to coronavirus concerns.

