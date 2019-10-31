Madera haunted house has always had a sentimental theme

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Every year, it’s a different Halloween theme at the haunted house at 26458 Fonda Ave. in Madera — but with the same sentimental reason in mind.

For the past 18 years, Coleen Spraggins has been displaying the haunted house in remembrance of the daughter who she lost back in 2000 in an accident.

“I think it’s a really unusual way to remember your daughter — other people start foundations and do other things, but this is just how it turned out,” Spraggins said.

“I really feel like she’s right there with me helping me decorate, and it doesn’t even come close to how much I miss or love her — the decorations I do, but it’s fun.”

Her daughter Kylie’s birthday was Oct. 3 — another reason for the Halloween celebration. Also, it being a time for sweets and scares — Spraggins is facing her fears.

“I kind of put up what I’m terrified of. So, I hate spiders, I hate clowns, and I don’t really like dolls.”

The decorations grow every year — a majority of which are handmade. Spraggins estimates over 200 trick-or-treaters come and visit her home.

“I love having the trick-or-treaters come out here and I love seeing the kids scared.”

Spraggins takes the decorations down the day after Halloween and starts thinking about her next spooky spectacular to begin going up around July of the next year.

