MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old man died after his car crashed in Madera early Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 2:50 a.m. a fatal traffic crash happened eastbound on Avenue 12 just west of Road 30 1/2.

Investigators say the driver was traveling eastbound on Avenue 12 at an unknown speed when, for reasons yet to be determined, he drove off the roadway, crashed into a water main, and overturned.

Officers say the driver, who was wearing his seatbelt, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

CHP says it is actively investigating the crash to determine why the Madera resident allowed his vehicle to leave the roadway.