MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The upcoming Madera District Fair is offering a discount that may be too good to resist.

Through their website and social media, they have announced that on Thursday, September 8, on their opening day, admission will be free for everyone of all ages. This is special in honor of what they are calling Valley Children’s Healthcare Day.

The Madera District Fair takes place September 8-11 at 1850 West Cleveland Avenue in Madera. The fair will be open on Thursday and Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Then on Saturday and Sunday from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Parking at the fairgrounds is also free of charge, and the nightly concerts are also free with admission.