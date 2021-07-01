Madera deputies search for mail theft suspects

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown woman and man who they say may have been involved in the theft of mail.

Deputies said the alleged theft happened in the community mailboxes in the Yosemite Lakes Park area.

Surveillance footage shows the man and woman allegedly accessing the mailboxes during the early morning hours on multiple dates, according to deputies.

Authorities said both people were seen driving a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information relating to the identity of this subject or the theft is asked to contact Madera County Sheriff’s Deputy Chambers or Detective Robertson at (559) 675-7770