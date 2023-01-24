MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 in Madera around 7:00 a.m.

Alvarez’s car was later located abandoned in the area of Highway 145 and Highway 41, deputies say.

Alvarez is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 170 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing prescription eyeglasses, blue jeans, a sweater, and Nike shoes.

Police say if you have any information regarding this missing person, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770. If you see Christopher, you’re asked to call 9-1-1.