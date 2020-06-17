Madera County swears in acting sheriff

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tyson Pogue, Madera County’s acting sheriff, was sworn in Tuesday in a ceremony.

Pogue replaces Jay Varney, who recently stepped down to become the county’s Chief Administrative Officer.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement from Pogue:

We are in tumultuous times in law enforcement as we stand here today. Community relationships are in peril, budgets are strained, and the dynamics of policing are rapidly changing. But I’m up for the challenge. WE are up for the challenge. We will not succumb to the despicable acts of a few wretched individuals who tarnish the badge we so proudly wear. We will rise above and demonstrate what it means to lead with integrity, honor, and courage.

I may not know what new challenges we will face tomorrow, but I do know that with the support of our amazing employees, the support of the board, the support of great people like Sheriff Varney, and most importantly the support of our community… we will continue to strive to do better.

I want to commit to you that as your sheriff, my fundamental duty will be to serve the community; to safeguard lives and property; to protect the innocent against deception; the weak against oppression or intimidation and the peaceful against violence or disorder; and to support and defend the Constitutional rights of ALL to liberty, equality, and justice.”

Tyson Pogue, Acting Madera County Sheriff