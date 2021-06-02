Madera County Smalley Fire: 80% contained, 45 acres

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KHGPE) — The Smalley Fire in Madera County has burned 45 acres so far and is 80% contained according to Cal Fire officials.

Cal Fire crews are working to contain the blaze, which broke out on Memorial Day.

The fire is burning near Road 222 and Tunoi Place, South of the town of North Fork in Madera County.

Cal Fire says one mobile home and two RVs were destroyed by the fire, but no injuries have been reported.

Cal Fire says the cause of the Smalley Fire is still under investigation. The latest information from the Smalley Fire can be found here.

