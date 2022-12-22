FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Normally when people interact with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office it can mean a ticket or worse.

But today the sheriff’s office is looking to change that image at the height of the holiday season.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is getting into the season of giving this year by giving drivers a $100 bill instead of a ticket when getting pulled over for a minor traffic violation.

It’s all a part of Operation Random Acts of Kindness campaign.

For the recipient, Hilda Gonzales getting pulled over by Madera County’s Sheriff’s Office was a surprise.

She says in her 20 years of driving she has never been pulled over.

“It means a lot that you guys stopped me made my Christmas a little more happier than it’s ever been.“

Gonzales is just one of several people who received 100 dollars while being pulled over by deputies.

Another recipient is Pedro Bueno who is grateful and plans to get gifts for loved ones.

“A present for my family, my daughter”.

Thanks to the generosity of Agri Land Farming the sheriff’s office has been able to keep the holiday tradition going for eight years.

Even though not everyone can receive some holiday green, deputies also gave people a photo op with the grinch himself.

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue says he looks forward to this event every year.

“This is such a great opportunity for the deputies they get to spread kindness within the community. The reactions are priceless and it’s a lot of fun for us,” said Sheriff Pogue.

Although tickets were not given out today the Madera County Sheriff’s Office says drivers should make sure their vehicles are up to code and following the rules of the road at all times.