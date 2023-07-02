FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Madera County Sheriff’s K-9 officer is missing, and the department is urgently asking for the public’s help.

Authorities say that around 4:00 a.m. Sunday, K-9 Odin was seen on his handler’s home surveillance video climbing over his 6-foot kennel, and then escaping over the 6-foot fence.

An official says Odin was last seen in northeast Fresno, in the area of Cedar and Bullard Avenues.

Odin is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois, weighing about 75 pounds, and has black and tan coloring. He also has a white patch on his chest.

The sheriff’s office says, unfortunately, he was not wearing a collar or any sheriff’s office official identification at the time he left his home. He is, however, microchipped.

According to the department, his handler says Odin is social and even-tempered and has experience with the public and children.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office stresses that Odin is a highly-trained police K-9 and asks that anyone who sees him to contact the sheriff’s office right away at 559-675-7770, or Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.