Madera County search and rescue team responding to report of hiker falling into creek

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A search and rescue team is responding to a remote section of Madera County forest for a hiker that fell into a creek, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

The hiker, identified as a woman, fell into a creek near the Greys Mountain Campground in the Sierra National Forest, said spokeswoman Sarah Jackson. The hiker is possibly injured.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know