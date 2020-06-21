Madera County search and rescue team responding to report of hiker falling into creek

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A search and rescue team is responding to a remote section of Madera County forest for a hiker that fell into a creek, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

The hiker, identified as a woman, fell into a creek near the Greys Mountain Campground in the Sierra National Forest, said spokeswoman Sarah Jackson. The hiker is possibly injured.

No other information was immediately available.

