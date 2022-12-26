MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – To prepare residents for the coming storm, the Madera County Sheriff’s Department has released a list of the variety of locations where residents can pick up sand and or bags.

Madera County provides 10 bags per resident. If you need additional bags, you can purchase them at a local hardware store. At all locations, you must provide proof of residence and bring your own shovel.

It’s important to note that some locations do not have sandbags and you should refer to the list of locations to see where they are available.

Sheriff Tyson Pogue urges residents to complete their storm preparation now. To be safe, stay alert, and enjoy this post-holiday storm.

Madera County Mountain Locations

Madera County Fire Station #8 – 47050 Road 471, Coarsegold, CA 93614 | (559) 683-8008 (SAND/BAGS)

– 47050 Road 471, Coarsegold, CA 93614 | (559) 683-8008 (SAND/BAGS) CAL Fire, Rancheria Fire Station – 53488 Road 200, North Fork, CA 93643 | (559) 877-2388 (SAND/BAGS)

– 53488 Road 200, North Fork, CA 93643 | (559) 877-2388 (SAND/BAGS) Madera County Fire Station #123 – 48355 Liberty Drive, Oakhurst, CA 93644 | (559) 683-4808 (SAND/BAGS)

Madera County Valley Locations

Madera County Road 28 Complex – Dirt Lot Between Animal Control Shelter and Madera County Jail 14225 Road 28, Madera, CA 93638 (SAND/BAGS)

– Dirt Lot Between Animal Control Shelter and Madera County Jail 14225 Road 28, Madera, CA 93638 (SAND/BAGS) Madera County Fire Station #3 – 25950 Avenue 18 1/2, Madera, CA 93638 | (559) 661-0507 (SAND ONLY)

– 25950 Avenue 18 1/2, Madera, CA 93638 | (559) 661-0507 (SAND ONLY) Madera County Fire Station #19 – 35141 Bonadelle Avenue, Madera, CA 93638 | (559) 645-1399 (SAND/BAGS)

City of Chowchilla Locations (City Residents Only)