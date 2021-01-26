Madera County residents in Creek Fire burn zone brace for winter storm, possible mudslides

MADERA COUNTY, California. (KGPE) – Madera County is bracing for a winter storm that’s bringing concerns of mudslides or debris flows in the Creek Fire burn zones.

Tuesday afternoon, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for areas including Road 225 between Cascadel Road, including the area within the Sierra National Forest. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm warning starting Tuesday night at 10 p.m., predicting some areas could see up to 7 inches of rain.

“We’re already dealing with one emergency and this is coming on the heels of that emergency. So, the resources are stretched thin already,” said Madera Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

With evacuation warnings in effect, deputies with Madera County Sheriff’s Office went door to door urging people to get ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

“Our primary concern isn’t so much that we’re worried the mudslides will slide through and destroy houses, it’s more concern is that it will wash the roads out, and it will strand people that are possibly for several days,” said Sheriff Pogue.

Lindsey Hanson lives in the Cascadel Woods area under an evacuation warning. She just bought her home before the Creek Creek.

“Because of the vegetation that we’ve still got because of the size of the hill because of how little burn scar there is throughout there, we should be fine. But I’ve been saying showed a lot over the last six months,” said Hanson.

Over the last six months, the Creek Fire forced her family to evacuate for ten days. They returned to see their home still standing, but soon after, it was rocked by the Mono Winds.

“We had a metal shed in our backyard that it pulled it up like a burrito and threw it against the side of the house,” said Hanson.

Despite the hardships, deciding to leave doesn’t come easy.

“You don’t want to leave your home, and hope that it’s still there. Yes, it might be safer but also. You don’t want to come back to nothing,” said Hanson.

Sheriff Pogue warns residents to expect power outages and prepare as best they can if they choose to stay. He asks they continue to monitor the conditions and may have to upgrade the warnings to orders, should it be necessary.