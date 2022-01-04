Madera County reports first Omicron variant case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Getty Images)

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County Department of Public Health confirms the first known case of the Omicron variant in a Madera County resident Tuesday.

The person tested positive on Dec. 20 and after further testing, the Omicron variant was confirmed on Dec. 30, according to health officials. 

Authorities said the person was unvaccinated and had been previously infected with COVID-19 in Nov. 2020. The individual is not hospitalized and is out of isolation.

Health officials said Madera County is beginning to see an increase that is expected to follow the patterns of other areas in the state.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com