Madera County releases safety and health measures for reopening of court operations

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County released the scheduling and safety health measures Wednesday for the reopening of its courts.

Officials say court facilities will be cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis through the day, including door handles and elevator buttons.

Hand sanitizer will also be available for public use and social distancing will be enforced throughout all courtrooms.

Court visitors will be required to answer health screening questions before entering the courthouse. Court visitors are encouraged to wear face masks while in the courthouse.

Officials say the juvenile division will continue to operate as normal, while the civil division will begin service operations on June 1, except for jury trials, with specific social distancing requirements.

The Civil division will reopen June 1, including family law and support and the criminal division will return to offering full services, except for jury trials.



