MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County is moving forward with renewing a sales tax that funds local transportation projects.

Measure T is a half-cent transportation tax that was first passed in 2006. It provides roughly $10.4 million a year for transportation projects and improvements. It’s supposed to expire in 2027, but the county is seeking to renew it, this time with no expiration date.

“What that really means is a permanent tax. Folks would have to get a bunch of signatures together and if they get enough, they could put it on the ballot to repeal it, but if not, the tax would just stay in place forever,” said Madeline Harris with the Leadership Council for Justice and Accountability.

On Wednesday, the Madera County Transportation Commission board held a meeting with public comment. Many of the residents who spoke up are from the unincorporated town of Fairmead. They say they don’t see the tax dollars from Measure T put to use in their area.

“We still have streets that aren’t paved. dirt streets. We don’t have good lighting,” said Fairmead resident Barbara Nelson.

“We’re taxpayers. We pay just as much as anybody else. We should have the right to have our areas fixed,” said Elaine Moore, another Fairmead resident.

If renewed, the county estimates Measure T will generate $866 million over a 30-year period. Thirty-five percent would go towards local and neighborhood street repairs, 25% towards major routes, access and safety improvements, and just 4% would go towards public transit.

“Not having us put something before the voters means no sidewalks, no roads, no potholes…”said city councilmember Jose Rodriguez.

The transportation commission board passed the motion to add it to the ballot in November. The Madera County Board of Supervisors is expected to place the Measure T extension on the ballot on July 26.