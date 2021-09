MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Madera County Public Health has just announced its vaccine deals program.

The program will provide discounts at participating businesses to those who are fully vaccinated and wearing a #VaccinateMadera wristband.

Businesses can still sign up to participate by visiting the MCDPH’s Vaccine Deals page.

Madera County residents who choose to participate and are fully vaccinated may pick up a #VaccinateMadera wristband at one of these locations.