MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The meltdown has slowly begun for Madera County’s mountain and foothills communities still covered in snow.

With heavy rain expected later in the week, the county Tuesday made preparations for the possibility of major floods.

In Oakhurst and around the area you could really see and hear the melt underway Tuesday, and in addition to debris from the recent storms, it certainly could be a recipe for disaster.

That’s why crews worked to clear areas like the Fresno River near Oakhurst Park, where trees and other debris built up and practically dammed up the Fresno River, while a walking bridge there was damaged.

Sheriff Tyson Pogue told me they have looked at a significant amount of data, as well as past problem spots to prevent what could be on the way.

“We’re then taking that info out and trying to plan and do projects as you see behind me where we’re removing trees and debris from culverts and bridges just to try and get as much of that water downstream as we can to prevent issues,” he said.

And that water is on the way already.

Sheriff Pogue said sandbag locations have been established, and they continue to bring in equipment and personnel.

They have even brought out the latest technology to stay ahead of the curb.

“We’re installing river sensors so we can monitor the flow of the river, as well as the level of the river. We’ll install some camera equipment out there so we can remotely watch the rivers,” said Sheriff Pogue.

They plan to have boots on the ground as well.

“Once this event starts, we’ll send personnel out to the waterways, and they’ll visually inspect,” added Sheriff Pogue.

He says search and rescue crews will be ready to go and have already responded to over 100 calls for evacuations since last week.

Cal Fire, on the other hand, has sandbagged additional problem areas, as crews continued to respond to downed trees and powerlines.

They also continued the tough task to try and dig out areas like the evacuated Sierra Springs Mobile Home Park before the floods begin.

“We’ve dug out most of the cars and walkways, so people can get into the structures. Then if the roofs are safe to do, we’re trying to take some of the snow load off of there so that we can repopulate the area,” said Shaun Fairbanks, a battalion chief with Cal Fire.

Sandbag locations can be found at county fire stations in places like Oakhurst and Coarsegold.

For a full list of sandbag locations near you, visit: https://www.maderacounty.com/home/showpublisheddocument/33148/638078678922770000