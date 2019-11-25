Madera County officials provide free sand and sandbags ahead of Thanksgiving week storm

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County officials are offering emergency sand and sandbags to residents in preparation for a winter-like storm that is expected to hit Central California Thanksgiving week.

The sand and bags will be available at the following locations:

Madera County Valley Locations

Madera County Road 28 Complex (14225 Road 28, Madera, CA 93638)

Madera County Fire Station #3 (25950 Avenue 18 1/2, Madera, CA 93638)

Madera County Fire Station #19 (35141 Bonadelle Avenue, Madera, CA 93638)

Ponding Basin (Avenue 24 & Road 19, Madera, CA 93638)

Madera County Foothill Locations

Madera County Fire Station #8 (47050 Road 417, Coarsegold, CA 93614)

Cal Fire Rancheria Fire Station (53488 Road 200, North Fork, CA 93643)

Madera County Fire Station #12 (48355 Liberty Drive, Oakhurst, CA 93644)

City of Madera locations (City residents only)

Madera City Fire Station #56 (317 N Lake Street, Madera, CA 93638)

Madera City Fire Station #57 (200 S Schnoor Avenue, Madera, CA 93637)

Madera Public Works Yard (1030 S Gateway Drive, Madera, CA 93638)

Vacant Lot (E Street and 14th Street, Madera, CA 93638)

City of Chowchilla locations (City residents only)

Chowchilla Public Works Yard (360 N 1st Street, Chowchilla, CA 93610)

Chowchilla City Hall (130 S 2nd Street, Chowchilla, CA 93610)

Chowchilla Police Department (122 Trinity Avenue, Chowchilla, CA 93610)

The availability of sand and bags will vary by location.

At all locations, you must provide proof of residence and bring your own shovels.

Emergency Sand & Sand Bag Locations •UPDATED LIST 11/21•Emergency sand and sand bags are available for residents- see… Posted by Madera County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 24, 2019

The county said it provides 10 bags per resident and to purchase more at a local hardware store if needed.

Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney urged foothill & mountain residents to complete their storm preparation by Monday.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.