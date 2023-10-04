MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the next of kin of a 44-year-old man who died in Madera.

The Sheriff’s office says Alberto Sanchez-Sanchez was born on Feb. 11, 1979, and passed away on Oct. 1 in the city of Madera. Sanchez-Sanchez was a resident of Madera prior to his death. According to friends, he may have family members in Mexico.

The Coroner’s Office says they have searched numerous personal records and are unable to locate any next of kin.

If anyone has information on Sanchez-Sanchez, or how to get in contact with his next of kin, please contact the Madera County Coroner’s Office at (559) 675-7774.