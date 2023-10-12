MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help in locating the next of kin of a 75-year-old woman who died in Oakhurst.

The Sheriff’s Office says Diane Marie Langford died on Oct. 7. Langford was a resident of Oakhurst prior to her death. She was widowed several years ago and has no children.

According to officials, it is believed she may have a brother, but despite extensive search efforts, the Coroner’s Office has been unable to locate any next of kin.

If anyone has information about Ms. Langford, or how to get in contact with her next of kin, you are asked to contact the Madera County Coroner’s Office at (559) 675-7774.