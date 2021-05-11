Madera County moves into “moderate” orange tier

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County has achieved the COVID-19 metrics to reach the orange tier Tuesday.

With 2.1 new cases per 100,000 residents per day and a 1.3% health equity quartile positivity rate, Madera will be the latest Central Valley county to move into the “moderate” orange tier.

Merced County, the only Central Valley county that has not moved into the orange tier, records 8.1 new cases per 100,000 residents per day, and a 3.9% health equity quartile positivity rate.

In the orange tier, the state allows restaurants, places of worship, and theaters to open for 50% indoor capacity.

Gyms, wineries, breweries, and distilleries can open indoors at 25%.

