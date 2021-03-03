Madera County man confesses to killing his 53-year-old mother, Sheriff’s Office says

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the murder of 53-year-old Hortencia Arambula, who was found dead outside her home on Raymond Road, just outside the Madera city limits.

The victim was first reported missing by a family member around 6 p.m. Tuesday, saying they hadn’t heard from her in several days.

“Yesterday evening about 2 a.m., we received a call from another family member who located Ms. Arambula deceased, hidden behind the residence,” said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

Pogue said Hortencia’s body was found by her husband, who had just returned home from an out-of-town business trip.

“She was located in a somewhat hidden area,” said Pogue. “It appears the suspect attempted to conceal the body on the property.”

Deputies suspected that her son – 32-year-old Luis Javier Arambula, who lives in a trailer on the property, could be responsible.

“We noticed that the victim’s vehicle was gone, and we believed him to be the suspect in her vehicle, so a statewide bulletin was sent out looking for the vehicle, and our amazing partners at Madera Police Department quickly located the vehicle within an hour in the city of Madera,” said Pogue.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Luis confessed to killing his mother and was arrested without incident. He faces a charge of first-degree murder.

The cause of death is yet to be released.