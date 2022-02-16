Madera County man charged with murder after three-way crash kills mother of five

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – A man has been arrested for murder after authorities say he caused a three-way crash that killed one woman and injured two others in Madera County.

The man, 33-year-old Miguel Hernandez, has been arrested three times before for driving under the influence and was driving on a suspended license, according to the California Highway Patrol. Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno says Hernandez’s previous offenses should be taken more seriously by the state.

“It’s not just a traffic collision, it’s a murder. If we handled them more seriously, we would have less dead bodies we’re scraping off our highways here in Madera and elsewhere,” she said.

The collision happened on Road 27 at Avenue 17 on February 9. Officers say Hernandez turned directly into the path of another car, killing 49-year-old Patricia Vargas and critically injuring her 11-year-old daughter and another male passenger. Vargas leaves behind 5 children.

“The wreckage, you just can’t imagine,” Moreno said.

It’s part of a slew of fatal DUIs in Madera County.

“We’ve had four fatal DUIs in the last three weeks. These are so, so preventable,” Moreno said.

Hernandez has been booked into the county jail with charges of murder, driving under the influence, and inflicting great bodily injury on two people. He faces 15 years to life in jail.

“When drunk drivers kill people, I think they should be held to the highest possible standard,” Moreno said.

Hernandez will be in court for a continued arraignment on February 23.