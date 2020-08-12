Madera County Libraries Support Students Through Online Learning

As families and schools prepare for online learning, all Madera County Library locations continue

offering curbside services for the community.

Patrons can place holds on books, DVDs, and other materials via the Library’s mobile app, online catalog, or by phone. Staff will prepare items and contact patrons with instructions and scheduled times for contactless curbside checkout. ‘Grab bags’ of children’s books or within a genre for adults or teens are also available for patrons wanting something new to read. Staff is on hand to answer questions by phone or email, and new library cards can be created over the phone.

Book returns are now open at all locations. Returned materials are quarantined for at least 96 hours

before being checked in. The Library is providing a grace period of 10 days before charging any fines

or fees on late items during the pandemic.



Take a virtual tour of the Coarsegold Museum, enjoy storytimes, watch science experiments and craft demonstrations, and more on the Library’s Facebook page. Ebooks and online resources continue to be available 24/7.

Curbside service available. Please visit http://www.maderalibrary.org or call your local branch for more information.