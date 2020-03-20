Madera County imposes health orders on residents to control COVID-19 spread

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two health orders restricting residents from large gatherings, mandating monitoring and testing have been issued in Madera County in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

Thursday’s announcement by Madera County Department of Public Health comes after the third case of community spread of novel coronavirus was confirmed earlier in the day.

“We urge you, residents, to take necessary precautions to protect against COVID-19 so we’re going to continue to use social distancing and flu prevention techniques,” said Madera County Public Health Officer Sara Bosse.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The first Health Officer order requires:

Large events and mass gatherings involving over 50 people or more should be postponed or canceled.

Events of less than 50 people to be modified to allow social distance.

Virtual events should be implemented when possible.

The closing of bars, wineries, breweries, pubs, gyms, health clubs, and theatres.

The closing of restaurants dine-in areas, but allows them to remain open if they offer only drive-thru or pickup orders.

The order does not apply to schools, higher learning facilities, or businesses.

The second Health Officer order requires:

Health care providers report daily all patients with febrile respiratory illness and declare if COVID-19 testing was carried out.

Isolation of the patient for seven days after symptoms show if no exclusionary diagnosis is found.

Businesses to daily screen employees for febrile respiratory illness and exclude for seven days anyone who shows symptoms.

Madera County says both orders remain in effect until Apr. 30.

More information can be found clicking here.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.