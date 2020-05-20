Madera County gains approval from state to move more quickly through Stage 2 of reopening amid virus

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera County announced Wednesday it has gained approval from the state to move more quickly through Stage 2 on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s roadmap to reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county submitted documentation to state officials Tuesday confirming the county’s ability to meet the readiness criteria set by the governor.

Additional businesses now allowed to open with safety precautions under what is often called Stage 2.5 including retail, dine-in restaurants, office-based businesses, outdoor museums and gallery spaces, child care, limited personal services like pet grooming, car washes, landscaping and swap meets, said Brian Gamble, county Department of Public Health spokesman.

The changes are effective as of Wednesday for all businesses with the exception of swap meets, which may reopen as of May 31.

The timeline for schools to reopen is not yet determined and some businesses may choose to open at a slower pace, Gamble said. While office-based businesses can reopen, teleworking is still encouraged by Madera County health officials.

“Madera County is prepared to move forward. Through the efforts of Madera County residents and staff in the Emergency Operations Center we have been able to slow the spread of COVID19. As more businesses open up it is imperative that community members continue to practice social distancing and hygiene behaviors, and wear masks when they go out,” said Simon Paul, county Public Health Officer.

Newsom’s Roadmap Stage 2 does not include the reopening of movie theaters, bars, and nightclubs; personal services such as gyms, hair, and nail salons; large venues such as

convention or sports arenas; and other locations such as public pools, and playgrounds.

The state of California has not provided a timeline or variance process for moving beyond Stage 2, Gamble said.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.