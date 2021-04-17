Madera County detective signs off for final time after 26 years of service

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Holding back tears, a Madera County Sheriff’s Office detective signed off for the last time after serving the community for 26 years.

Detective Neil Cuthbert spent his entire law enforcement career with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, in the roles of Patrol Deputy, Detective, and Search & Rescue Deputy.

“We have been honored to be a part of his long and successful career. Detective Cuthbert, we thank you for your service, your friendship, and your wisdom. We wish you the best in retirement. It is well-deserved!” officials write in a Facebook post.