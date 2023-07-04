Group of laughing friends having fun on boat and taking selfie.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With more people going to Bass Lake and other local waterways this summer, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office Boat Patrol wants boaters to be responsible.

Deputies say that driving under the influence while operating a vessel is equally as dangerous as operating a vehicle.

According to officials, the legal limit for operating a vessel is the same as a vehicle: 0.08.

Deputies say boat operators found to be above the legal limit will quickly find out that a zero-tolerance policy is in effect.

To combat impaired boating, the California Department of Parks and Recreation says that law enforcement agencies across the state are intensifying their efforts as part of Operation Dry Water.

Officials say the goal of the Operation Dry Water campaign is to reduce the number of alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities and educate water enthusiasts about the deadly consequences of BUI (boating under the influence).

According to U.S. Coast Guard 2022 Recreational Boating Statistics, alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating accidents.

Officers say they may also arrest boaters with a BAC (blood alcohol content) of less than 0.08% if conditions are deemed unsafe. Deputies say BUI convictions can result in up to six months in jail and/or fines of up to $1,000 and having two convictions within seven years could add a jail term of up to one year.

According to the California Department of Parks and Recreation, boaters who are caught operating under the influence may also have their license terminated and their vessel impounded.