Madera County crews protecting homes from looters, notifying residents whose homes have been destroyed

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) — As parts of Madera County are still under evacuation orders due to the Creek Fire, officers and deputies are patrolling the evacuated neighborhoods, looking out for looters.

“The first day we had some issues with looters, and then we made another arrest on Wednesday, two arrests, actually,” said Commander Bill Ward with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

He said they didn’t have any issues with looters on Friday.

Crews continue to protect the homes still standing in evacuated areas like Cascadel Woods. Officials have also started breaking the news to those whose homes have been destroyed.

“We started this afternoon notifying people whose homes have been lost, and I don’t know the number yet, but I know we did start this afternoon, and the goal is to make personal contact with everybody that we can,” said Ward.

Some Madera County deputies assigned to the Creek Fire are also fearing the worst.

“We have a lot of deputies whose houses are at risk right now, so on top of working the fire here, they’re worried about losing their house or their home as well.”

Ward said they have plenty of snacks and drinks as first responders as they continue to battle the blaze if you want to help, consider donating to the Red Cross.

