Madera County “Buck” fire caused by tree that fell into power line, crews say

MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The cause of the 50 acre Madera County Buck Fire that forced evacuations was a dry “drought-stricken” tree that fell into power lines, according to fire crews.

Crews battling the blaze say it is now 50% contained as firefighters advance containment lines, said Batallion Chief Shaun Fairbanks Monday. All roads are open and all warnings have now been lifted in the area.

Fairbanks says crews will most likely be in the area until Wednesday of Thursday. stricken