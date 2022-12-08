MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County has been awarded $2.4 million by the California Transportation Commission (CTC) for the LaVina Community Mobility and Safety Enhancement Project.

Madera County in partnership with the Madera County Transportation Commission (MCTC) announced on Thursday, that they have received an award from the CTC 2023 Active Transportation Program – Small Urban and Rural Component for the La Vina Community Mobility and Safety Enhancement Project for the amount of $2.41 million.

The Active Transportation Program’s main purpose is to encourage increased use of active modes of transportation like biking and walking. The project represents a complete street effort designed to close significant gaps in the local pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, improve user safety, promote active transportation, and promote recreation and healthy living among residents.

La Vina residents selected the project elements during the development of the La Vina Mobility Study planning document in 2018, which formed the basis for the project. This includes enhanced signing and pavement markings along with other low-cost countermeasures as well as installing new sidewalks, closing gaps in existing sidewalks, and installing Class II bicycle lanes.

“This is an exciting step towards enhancing the biking and walking capability in the community of LaVina. I believe this is imperative to the success of our County and the residents we serve through the development of this safety enhancement project”. -Madera County Board of Supervisor David Rogers

The location of this project is in the unincorporated community of La Vina in Madera County beginning at the Avenue 9/Road 24 intersection, proceeding west along both sides of Avenue 9 to the Road 23 1/2 intersection.