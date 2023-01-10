MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a resolution ratifying a declaration of emergency Tuesday morning.

On Monday Sheriff Tyson Pogue proclaimed a local emergency for Madera County due to the significant impact of the ongoing extreme weather conditions.

Madera County says the storm system has caused mandatory evacuations due to flooding, mudslides, and downed trees that have strained local resources.

“We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation. The extreme conditions amidst ongoing storm activity require a high level of immediate attention. We ask residents be vigilant as these circumstances progress.” says Sheriff Pogue.