Madera community steps up to help dozens of families being evicted before holidays

MADERA, California (KGPE) – Dozens of families are still looking for a place to live after unexpectedly being evicted just before the holidays.

Tenants at the Laguna Knolls apartment complex, near Madera and Almond Avenues, were served a 60-day notice to vacate.

At Wednesday’s Madera City Council meeting, many families were hoping to get Madera City Council members to support, as is now running out.

The tenants say they just want their voices heard.

Moving is something many find stressful. But it is even more so when you’re forced to move out right before the holidays.

“You wake up and you want to see your Christmas tree with all your presents and your children running to that and they’re not going to have that opportunity to do that and that’s hard,” says Claudia Garza. Garza is one of dozens of tenants being evicted from the Laguna Knolls apartment complex.

She says the tenants were not given a reason. Garza has lived there for three years. But others have lived there for decades.

We spoke with her last week and she’s since been able to find a place. Unfortunately, that not the case for others.

“It’s hard, I’m a mother of four and I can only imagine what they’re going to go through,” she expressed.

But the community is stepping up.

The owners and staff at MasterStorage365, a brand new facility in Madera that just opened last week, say after hearing this story they wanted to help.

“We thought, we have the resources and we have a van that they can use and we thought, if we have all of this, it’s a pretty simple process to say we need to help,” says Richard Torosian, co-owner of MasterStorage365.

The owners are offering any of the families being evicted from Laguna Knolls free storage through January 2020.

They’re also offering the use of their moving trucks for free.

There are even volunteers stepping up to help the families pack and move their belongings out and into the storage facility or to a new home.

“It’s brought a tremendous amount of pride to us as being a part of the Madera community,” Torosian expressed.

Many of the families are on a month-to-month lease and have lived at the apartment complex for years.

Some Have children and some are on a fixed income, several are elderly and say they have nowhere to go.

Families tell me they were not given an exact reason as to why they’re being evicted.

It is under new management and that they want to renovate.

