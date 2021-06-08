Madera Community Hospital’s emergency department to close temporarily

MADERA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA. (KSEE/KGPE) – Starting at midnight on Thursday, the emergency department at Madera Community Hospital will be closed for several hours.

Hospital officials say the closure is needed to remove and replace an air handler unit in the emergency department.

The change out of the unit is expected to take 2 hours, followed by 12 hours of electrical and plumbing work.

Officials say patients with non-emergency health concerns can go to the Rapid Car Walk-In Clinic adjacent to the emergency department.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday.

More information about the temporary closure contingency car plan along with maps to alternative emergency departments can be found on the Madera County Hospital’s website.