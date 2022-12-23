MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Leadership at Madera’s only hospital, Madera Community Hospital, informed their employees Friday morning that the hospital will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 3.

At that time they will close the emergency room, OB, outpatient services, and will stop all surgeries at that time.

Its rural health clinics will close on January 10 and the remaining hospital services will shut down on January 17.

All patients will be transferred to other healthcare facilities by that point and all employees will be laid off if the hospital does indeed close.

If that does happen, it could provide a devastating effect, as the hospital serves a population of about 150,000 people, many of which live in rural communities.

That means those people would likely have to turn to Fresno or Merced if faced with an emergency situation.

The news came after Trinity Health, on behalf of Saint Agnes Medical Center, backed out of the deal that would make Madera Community Hospital an affiliate.

In a statement, the provider said they could not meet the conditions imposed by the California District Attorney, who must approve such deals, to do so.

A spokesperson for Saint Agnes could not elaborate on which of those conditions ultimately caused the deal to fall through.

Madera Community Hospital employees like Patrick Clark, a medical assistant at one of the hospital’s clinics, now find themselves in disbelief.

“I’m still trying to come to the fact we’re actually gonna close down. We’re actually gonna shut down… We play a big role for Madera,” he said.

The hospital Friday released a statement, which said hospital leadership has tried to reach out to possible partners and legislators with little success.

New California State Assembly member for the 27th District, Esmeralda Soria, said she is continuing to try and work with other elected officials to find any resources available to the hospital.

“There is some money that was put in the state budget this year. Five million dollars that I know that we are trying to work with the governor’s office, with the senate, and the assembly to figure out if we can expedite that and help,” she told us Friday.

While Soria admitted that might only keep the hospital afloat for a month or so, she said there is much more to be done beyond that.

She added that the state could even reach out to the federal government for assistance if it came to it.

“We are in a crisis, in an emergency, and I think that it’s really calling for us to all step up as a community together to find a solution to keep this hospital open,” said Soria.

She said if Madera were to lose this healthcare facility, it would put so many in a position of life or death critically far from emergency care.

Soria said as of now, to keep the hospital open is a top priority for her and the people in the district.