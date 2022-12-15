MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community Hospital is expected to see financial stability and improvements to the facility’s infrastructure with its sale to Trinity Health Corporation, according to an announcement from the state Attorney General’s office.

On Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta conditionally approved the sale of what state officials described as a financially distressed healthcare institution, citing the need to keep it up and running for residents whose next closest option is about a half-hour away in Fresno County.

“When it comes to accessing emergency healthcare, every minute counts,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Having a hospital in the neighborhood can make the difference between life and death for a patient. Maintaining access to critical healthcare for our communities is always our top priority. Today’s conditions seek to protect the welfare of Madera County residents, and ensure they can continue to access life-saving and hospital services when they need them most.”

The move ensures that the roughly 150,000 residents of Madera and its surrounding communities will continue to have access to emergency care as well as preventative and primary care services, treatment of chronic conditions, and women’s and maternal health services.

Under California law, transactions involving the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a nonprofit must secure the approval of the state Attorney General. A copy of the conditional approval letter can be viewed here.