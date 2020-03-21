Madera Community Hospital implementing temporary no-visitor policy

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Madera Community Hospital implementing a temporary no-visitor policy Friday, including a halt to some surgeries and expanding safe screening procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health and safety of our workforce, patients and the communities we serve remain our top priority,” said Karen Paolinelli, Chief Executive Officer. “We must do everything we can to ensure Madera Community Hospital continues the essential duty of providing vital healthcare services for our community.”

The hospital says the no-visitation policy is intended to keep patients, staff, and the community safe. Visitation exceptions are made for patients near end of life, those in labor and delivery, and pediatric patients. Visitors must be screened for fever and respiratory conditions related to COVID-19 prior to entry.

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, Madera County Public Health Department asks you to call your primary physician rather than walking into a medical office or hospital.

“In an effort to decrease patient visits to the Emergency Department, we have established a drive-up process, where patients who have met criteria set by the Health Department can be COVID-19 tested directly from their cars,” said Terrance McGovern, DO, Medical Director Emergency Services. “Once community spread, of COVID-19, was confirmed we received an influx of calls and visits to the Emergency Department.”

