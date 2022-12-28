Madera, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community Hospital (MCH) has released information about the dates of their hospital and clinic closures.

According to a release from MCH, all labor and delivery services at Madera Community Hospital will stop immediately on Wednesday, December 28. Their emergency department will be closed effective at 12:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30. All other services including surgery, outpatient radiology & lab will stop on January 3, 2023, at 12:00 a.m.

MCH clinics will close on January 10, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. this includes:

Family Health Services Madera/Specialty Clinic – 1250 E. Almond Ave. Madera, CA 93637

Family Health Services – Mendota – 121 Belmont Ace Suite 100 Mendota, CA 93640

Chowchilla Medical Center – 285 Hospital Dr. Chowchilla, CA 93610

After January 3, 2023, all patients in the hospital will be transferred as beds are available or discharged home. Patients are asked to request copies of their medical records no later than January 10, 2023, by calling (559) 675-5415.

Madera Community Hospital says they are dedicated to continuing services to their patients that are in the hospital and will ensure that they are safely transferred or discharged. For any questions regarding clinics, you may contact Skylar Mazzoni at (559) 675-2992.