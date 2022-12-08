MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community College (MCC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Academic Village 2 building.

The event featured speakers that included MCC President Dr. Ángel Reyna, State Center Community College District Chancellor, Dr. Carole Goldsmith, City of Madera Mayor, Santos Garcia, and Madera County Supervisor District 1, Brett Frazier. Newly sworn-in Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria was also in attendance.

The MCC Academic Village 2 building is 38,000 square feet and will house general education classrooms, distance learning classrooms, a students success center, an expanded library, labs for nursing, computers, and criminology. There is also an expanded parking lot on the west side of campus.

The contractor is BMY Construction Group and the architect is Darden Architects, Inc. The architectural design of AV2 received an Award of Merit from the Community College Facility Coalition’s Professional Design Awards.