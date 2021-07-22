Madera Community College faculty remember Matthew Hurst

MADERA, Calif. (KGPE)- Matthew Hurst’s work in the biology department at Madera Community College is deeply rooted, beginning from when he attended as a student, back when the school was still a new State Center campus.

The 50-year-old Fresno resident died in a car crash Tuesday on Highway 41, after crossing into oncoming traffic.

Madera Community College Dean of Instruction for STEM and CTE Ganesan Srinivasan says, “He is one of those very few who went to Madera as a student and went on to Fresno State as a graduate student. And really wanted to come back and serve his college, his community. He has been with us for 23 years now. Very experienced. Very knowledgeable. This was his family. This was his home. That’s why we miss him so much.”

Biology instructor Dr. Richardson Fleuridor says, “Since he was a student here, all the students always approached him and were comfortable with him.”

Fleuridor considers Hurst a colleague and a friend, “He always wanted to bring out the latest information, discuss the science and see how the procedures are done. He advocated for the food truck to come to campus. So usually for lunch we go out and sit if it’s nice outside.”

Srinivasan says Hurst was especially dedicated this last year, “Using the precautions, helping the students, sanitizing the labs. Some of the biology techniques can’t be done online. He was really particular. I asked him why. He said these students are going to become nurses and doctors. I want them to know.”

The College is in the process of creating a Matthew Hurst memorial scholarship.