MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera City Council heard plenty of opinions as they discussed the possibility of raising an LGBTQ+ Pride flag outside of City Hall.

The talks came weeks after a public request was made to have the flag raised during Pride month.

In order for a flag to fly outside of city hall an ordinance would need to be passed.

“To be raised in the City of Madera and other public communities just like in other communities we have to pass an ordinance,” said Madera Mayor Santos Garcia.

That ordinance could take weeks or months to be voted on by the council.

Advocates like Thalia Arenas say it is important to see the flag up so they feel represented in their community.

“We would like the city to raise the flag here because this is a place that is guarded that’s safe and they don’t feel safe in their own homes doing this they feel like they would be targeted in some way,” said Arenas.

While the city council continues talks over the ordinance Mayor Garcia says he will continue his vocal support.

“We want to include them in our community and show them we support them in our community,” said Garcia.