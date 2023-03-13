MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans officials announced that the Cottonwood Creek Bridge replacement project is set to begin on Sunday of next week.

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans), along with the Security Paving, announced the long-term Cottonwood Creek Bridge project.

The purpose of this project is to replace the three aging bridges on State Route 99, just south of Avenue 12, over Cottonwood Creek.

The project is expected to last nearly two years.

The following actions will start on Sunday, March 19 at night:

The eastbound Avenue 12 on-ramp to southbound SR-99 will be closed starting Sunday night.

This will be a long-term closure.

A detour for that closure will be in place.

Caltrans also wanted to remind the community that closures may continue for longer periods of time, if necessary, due to delays caused by weather or uncontrollable events that may occur.

Motorists are also advised to drive with extra caution allowing additional time while traveling near construction zones.