FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Local and regional businesses pitched their new and innovative food product ideas on Wednesday in Fresno as part of a competition to win a $10,000 prize.

The MADE Central California event kicked off at the Fresno Convention Center with the Caglia Environmental Pressure Cooker hosted by CBS47’s own Brian Dorman. A panel of five judges has been tasked with picking a winner out of 10 finalists on their creations. The winner will receive a $10,000 prize and the second and third place winners will also receive a cash prize.

The second night of the event taking place on Thursday will open the event to the public, giving attendees a taste of some of the products presented by exhibitors. Along with tasting delicious creations, attendees will also be able to vote for their favorite exhibitors and dishes.

The TASTE event will take place Sept. 1, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available online at madecentralca.com.