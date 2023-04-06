SANGER, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Central Valley & the Fresno County Probation Department will be hosting its annual candlelight vigil.

On Friday, April 21, the public is invited to gather at Wolf Lakes Park, 11646 East Ashlan Avenue, in Sanger for the annual candlelight vigil in honor and memory of victims who have lost their lives to drunk or drugged driving.

The vigil will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Event organizers are asking anyone who wishes to attend to RSVP and share photos by Friday, April 7.

According to MADD officials, April marks Alcohol Awareness Month, and stated that every day, about 37 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes — that’s one person every 39 minutes.